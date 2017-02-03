THE LATEST
Hempstead’s Animal Shelter Continues To Draw Flack
Town: It passed state inspection Though it takes up less than 1 percent of the town’s $436 million 2017 budget, the Town of Hempstead Animal...
Lifestyle
Cheering For Gang Green
Westbury resident takes off with Jets Flight Crew Come sun, rain, wins or losses, the New York Jets Flight Crew is backing Gang Green with...
Westbury and Carle Place Students Succeed at Karate
Students at Charles Water Karate & Fitness, located at 122 Hillside Avenue in Williston Park, have received belt promotions after successfully completing a series...
Fire & Police
Robbers Go For Pizza In Carle Place
Two men tried to rob a delivery man this morning, unsuccessfully attempting to steal pizza from a Domino's deliveryman in Carle Place. According to Nassau...
Columns
Public Administration Is Different From Business Administration
Public administration deals with policies and budgets. Business administration deals with marketing and profits. Governments are not-for-profit. Business is ruled by supply and demand....
