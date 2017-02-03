The Westbury Times
Friday, February 3, 2017
Hempstead’s Animal Shelter Continues To Draw Flack

Town: It passed state inspection Though it takes up less than 1 percent of the town’s $436 million 2017 budget, the Town of Hempstead Animal...

Westbury Revisits Uniform Discussion

Hilda Finger Was Witness To History 

Hilda Finger

A Note From The Publisher

Cheering For Gang Green

Westbury resident takes off with Jets Flight Crew Come sun, rain, wins or losses, the New York Jets Flight Crew is backing Gang Green with...
Westbury and Carle Place Students Succeed at Karate

Students at Charles Water Karate & Fitness, located at 122 Hillside Avenue in Williston Park, have received belt promotions after successfully completing a series...

It’s Long Island Restaurant Week In Westbury And Carle Place

Revolutionary Learning

Robbers Go For Pizza In Carle Place

Two men tried to rob a delivery man this morning, unsuccessfully attempting to steal pizza from a Domino's deliveryman in Carle Place. According to Nassau...

Woman Robbed In Parking Lot

Public Administration Is Different From Business Administration

Public administration deals with policies and budgets. Business administration deals with marketing and profits. Governments are not-for-profit. Business is ruled by supply and demand....

New Year, New President

Westbury Area News



Long Island Area News


