Monday, January 9, 2017
Ringing In Holiday Cheer

The Kiwanis Club of County Seat, Mineola is ringing bells for the Salvation Army throughout the month of December. Joining the Kiwanians were members...

Trump Change: Election Signals Global Shift

Andrew Economopoulos

Meet And Greet Encourages Discussion

Calling All Sensational Kids

Westbury Native Pens Rice And Rocks

Children’s book encourages readers to explore their heritage Debut author Sandra L. Richards wrote Rice and Rocks in memory of her nephew Giovanni and as...
Columns

Celebrating Capable Women

As we won’t be celebrating the first female President of the United States, let’s highlight recent books with admirable female characters that live lives...

La Vigilia And The Festival

Police Report

Nov. 19 Suspect damaged the rear passenger side window of a woman’s vehicle near Red Lobster on Old Country Road. Two 18-year-old Syosset men were arrested...

Heroin Dealer Arrested

Trump Change: Election Signals Global Shift

