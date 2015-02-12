A Lifetime Of Love

According to Albert and Louise Stellato, communication, dancing and a sense of humor can go a long way when it comes to a healthy marriage. And they would know. The Westbury couple has been married for more than 55 years and will celebrate their marriage Friday, Feb. 13 during the Town of North Hempstead’s Valentine’s Day Marriage Vow Renewal ceremony.

This is the sixth year the town is holding the ceremony, which will honor approximately 50 local couples, many of whom have been married for 50 years or more.

“This joyous occasion allows us to celebrate and honor the love shared between these individuals,” said town clerk Wayne Wink. “Their relationships have withstood the test of time and their commitment to each other is unwavering.”

It was fate that drew Albert and Louise together over 55 years ago. “It’s an unusual story, it happened kind of crazy,” recalled Albert.

Albert was working with his father in landscaping construction, when one Friday night, he got “the itch” to go out. He had just enough money and gas to go to the movies so he headed to Hempstead movies, where he could watch a film for 10 cents. On the way home, he stopped by a nightclub called Paraglide, which often featured big bands and dancing.

“This was so unusual of my character,” says Albert. “I would usually never go out by myself.”

He was sitting at the bar enjoying a drink, when someone tapped him on the shoulder.

“Would you like to buy a chance?,” a young woman asked, offering him a raffle ticket.

That young woman was Louise, who was helping sell raffles tickets with the Pratt Institute alumni group, which was hosting an event at Paraglide. She was going around the venue, offering the last round of tickets. If it weren’t for selling tickets, she would have never gone over to the bar, she says.

“We were doomed to meet,” joked Albert.

The two started talking and found out they had much in common, including a love of sports. And then Albert asked her to dance.

“I did a lot of dancing at the time, and I thought ‘wow, he’s a dancer!’” said Louise. “I lost track of time. That was the spark.”

The rest was history. Albert got her number and gave her a call the next day. The couple was engaged within months and married nine months after that fateful meeting at Paraglide.

Louise, a city girl, moved to Westbury where Albert had lived his whole life. The two had five children and ended up building their own home just a few blocks away from where Albert had grown up.

Louise worked as a home economist teaching at St. Francis Prep, while Albert had his own home contracting business, Stellato Brothers Incorporated.

“We were fortunate to manage everything,” said Albert. “Louise was very supportive in my business, she was my backbone.”

While money is often a divisive factors among couples, the Stellatos say they agreed on how to manage their resources early on.

“We had the same mindset. We both handled money in the same way, we agreed, it was so single minded,” said Louise.

Over the years, their wise fiscal habits have allowed them the opportunity to travel all over America and Europe. Even today, the couple loves to travel and picks spontaneity over carefully planned-out schedules.

“We go out and discover, we’re open for adventures,” Louise said.

The couple has been actively involved in numerous community organizations, including Kiwanis, Mercy League, American Legion, League of Women Voters and St. Brigid’s Church. More than 55 years later, ballroom dancing still plays a huge part in the couple’s life. Albert used to teach dancing at Westbury High School and the two still go dancing any chance they get.

The Stellatos agree that communication is something many young couples or newlyweds miss out on in today’s society.

“Kids nowadays don’t talk to each other,” said Louise. “We conversed and had things in common.”

“Looking at our time, we had more interaction, now it’s all cell phones. It’s a whole different type of living now,” Albert continued.

Spending time with each other and interacting is a vital part to any marriage, said Louise.

“A couple should be friends,” she said. “We like being with each other.”

The pair still enjoy an active lifestyle, and can often be found bowling or golfing. They also enjoy spending time with their kids and 10 grandchildren. They have a very close family, and Louise said that’s helped them get through the good and bad times.

“What made us last this long is family,” Louise said. “Family pull you through. It helps you through all the ups and downs. Family is the lynchpin.”