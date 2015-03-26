Thomas Myers

Thomas J. Myers longtime resident of Westbury for over 60 years was laid to rest on Monday, March 16 at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton NY. Thomas will be remembered by his loving, inspirational, stern and caring ways.

He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely.

“Thousands of candles can be lit from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared”.

There will be a memorial service and repast for Thomas that will be announced for the public to attend at a later date.