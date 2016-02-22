Rallying Against Third Track

CARE at center of unified anti-LIRR project protest
Organizers and supporters of Citizens Against Rail Expansion (CARE) recently held an informational gathering at the Floral Park Recreational Center, where local officials and residents of neighboring towns discussed how to combat the construction of an additional Long Island Rail Road third track along 9.8 miles from Floral Park to Hicksville.
CARE has assisted in defeating a nearly identical proposal in the past, however argues that this proposal is more challenging and provides less time to make their case, as state lawmakers must approve or reject the 2015-16 budget by its April 1 deadline.Cuomo unveiled his second signature proposal of his 2016 agenda last month, and according to the MTA, the project will allow the LIRR to increase service, reduce congestion and train delays caused whenever there is an incident along the busy stretch of tracks, and will enable the LIRR to run “reverse-peak” trains to allow people to take the LIRR to jobs on Long Island during traditional business hours.
A $1.5 billion cost for the third track has been estimated by the MTA and Cuomo has said that several million would be put towards the start of the process. The MTA has also said that the number of property acquisitions required would be reduced from approximately 200 in prior proposals to just 50 in the governor’s proposal, and of those acquisitions, only 20 would involve residences and the average resident acquisition would be five feet wide.
Floral Park Village Mayor Mayor Thomas Tweedy recently reactivated a Third Track Task Force headed by Cheng, and original organizers of CARE are Corbett and his wife Anne, former Floral Park Mayor, as well as Dennis McEnery and former mayor Phil Guarneri.
According to CARE, Cuomo has acknowledged the opposition of residents this past week and still intends to move ahead with the project.
Tweedy referred to an expression by NY State Senator Jack Martins, who is opposition to the project as well, asking “where is White Plains on Long Island?” Tweedy then said that Long Island doesn’t have large office complexes such as White Plains, therefore real transportation from New York City to Long Island and Suffolk County would not benefit from this project.
“The taxpayer funded multi-billion dollar project will take up to 10 years to complete and will disrupt business and residential areas in Floral Park, Stewart Manor, New Hyde Park, Garden City, Westbury, Carle Place and Hicksville,” CARE organizers have said.
According to Corbett Sr., they are reigniting their coalition of more than 140 local organizations and office holders who opposed a former project of the same concept.
“At that time, over 10,000 local residents signed a petition in opposition, and right now, we need local support,” Corbett said.
Outlining numerous negative factors of the third rail, CARE has said that existing trains are less than half full, and that spending several billion dollars, which they say taxpayers would eventually have to shell out, would be better spent on other aspects of the LIRR; and the increase in the number of trains would require a greater utilization of energy—electricity in this particular case.
“Lower income jobs out east would not pay workers enough money to cover the high cost of tickets for reverse commutation,” Floral Park trustee Archie Cheng said. “Why create added competition for these jobs when Long Island residents need employment?”
Other factors include adverse impacts on parking, traffic flow, environmental concerns such as chemicals used by the LIRR to kill plant life along the right-of-way being distributed airborne, constant noise affecting the quality of life of nearby residents, and the possible damaging of several historic buildings that adjourn the site in Floral Park, including the oldest commercial building in the village.
Supporters of the opposition to the third rail project include NY State Senator Kemp Hannon, Town of Hempstead Councilman Edward Ambrosino, Nassau County Legislatures Vincent Muscarella and Richard Nicolello, Town of Hempstead Tax Receiver Donald Calvin, NY State Assemblyman Ed Ra, Nassau County Clerk Maureen O’Connell, Village of Garden City Mayor Nicholas Episcopia, Village of Mineola Mayor Scott Strauss, Village of New Hyde Park Mayor Robert Lofaro, Village of Stewart Manor Mayor Edward Tangredi, Village of Westbury Mayor Peter Cavallaro, as well as various local civics, school boards and associations.
I respectfully disagree with the position of the elected officials in these towns. As someone who relies on the LIRR, I find the service on the Main Line to be unreliable, overcrowded, and insufficient. And this is due, in part, to the limitations of the two tracks on the Main Line. In rush hours, you have trains from many branches converging on just these two tracks. Electric trains from Huntington and Ronkonkoma, diesels from Port Jefferson, Oyster Bay, even Montauk. During periods of the rush hour,both tracks are used for peak direction trains, leaving anyone needing to travel in the opposite direction, with a long wait. Such as here in Westbury, after 6:34am, the next train going east isn’t until 8:21am! The mentality presented in opposition of this project actually hurts your own communities desirability. Currently, most choose to relocate to places along the Babylon Branch, where trains are much more frequent and reliable. It has now gotten quite expensive to even afford to live along the Babylon Branch as a result.
I remember the last time around, when the LIRR wanted to elevate the entire Main Line (getting rid of those unsafe grade crossings) and add a Third Track, and Westbury, along with the other towns like Floral Park said no, saying that the Babylon Branch is “unsightly”. Well had we done that, Westbury would have much more train service, which would be much more reliable, and our town would probably be much more like Rockville Centre in popularity.
But instead we sit in denial, pretending like it’s still the 1950s. If we want places like Westbury and Mineola to have better transit oriented development, then we need BETTER TRANSIT. A Third Track in the Main Line is part of that vision. Maybe most Village residents dont complain about the trains, but I find the service at our station to be completely inadequate. Too many trains zip through without stopping, often time there are long waits of 30-40 minutes in rush hour for a train. That never happens in places like Bellmore, along the Babylon Branch. And now residents of Bellmore complain about all these people from Westbury parking at “their” station, because the service in Westbury stinks.
We get ONE express train to Penn in the morning, Bellmore gets 4. Just one example. Then on weekends its only once an hour when most other stations along the Babylon get half hourly service, heck even Huntington gets half hourly service. I know Mayor Cavallaro has told me service is the LIRR’s problem and doesn’t want to get involved improving LIRR service. It’s “not” a Village issue. So then neither is the Third Track, why not just stay out of it like with everything else, and let the Railroad improve service for the thousands of people who use the Huntington and Ronkonkoma branches everyday?
I just dont understand why wouldn’t these people won’t support something that will improve train service for residents of our Village?
I know a Third Track and more train service at Westbury would make this Village Resident’s life a lot easier.
Okay, where to start.
First, the lack of reverse peak service is truly pathetic compared to other major rail networks around the world. If Long Island wants to be relevant in the future it needs to upgrade the capacity and level of service of their train system. These trains shouldn’t be seen as just a way to get to and from work, but a way to get around without relying on a car. The importance of this system will become more prevalent when LI starts to increase in density over the next century.
Second, like any infrastructure project in the state, NYC is typically the place the foots most of the bill. Long Island residents shouldn’t worry about taxes going up.
Third, I understand your complaint about “express” trains. I think they’re stupid because they a completely designed for people who choose to live as far from the city as possible. There should be no express service at all to be honest, just faster trains. I agree, there should be more service.
Finally, you’re not going to get transit-oriented development if you don’t do proper zoning and planning. These LI towns are designed improperly, in ways that ensure that housing prices will continue to go through the roof. I suggest zoning the whole community to allow four story buildings, and try to encourage mixed use developments.