Movie Night In The Piazza

The Greater Westbury Council for the Arts’ summer Piazza series continues on Friday, Aug. 19, with the fifth annual Westbury Short Film Concert.

Presented by Asbury Shorts, the film concert will feature award-winning short films in the Piazza Ernesto Strada. The films have won Academy Awards or “Best of Show” honors from festivals such as Sundance, Chicago International, Aspen Shorts, The Berlin Film Fest, Melbourne and South by Southwest.

The film concert will be proceeded by a live performance by the Out of the Box Big Band, a 17-piece swing orchestra, at 7:15 p.m. The films begin at 8:15 p.m. and are recommended for ages 16 and above. Free admission. Rain date is Saturday, Aug. 20.

Westbury’s Doug LeClaire started the annual Asbury Film Festival in 1980 in a church basement off of Asbury Avenue where he would screen college and indie films. It soon moved to the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Haft Auditorium and more internationally award-winning films were added to the program. Now, as New York City’s longest running short film show, Asbury Shorts travels all over the country and internationally, highlighting the best in great cinematic stories told in 20 minutes or less.