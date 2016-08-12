Nothing But Net

Coach John Cantwell, along with junior varsity coach Conor Reardon, and head varsity coach for girls Michael Bello, recently held the annual Boy’s Basketball Camp at Carle Place High School. Athletes from third to 11th grade were able to participate in this fun, high-energy camp. The main focus of the program is skill development, learning the fundamentals that make athletes better players and learning to compete.

Cantwell’s camp, staffed by recent Carle Place graduates, believes strongly that the Carle Place Basketball Camp should be a fun learning experience. Counselors take a personal interest in each camper to help them improve their game, reach their goals and enjoy their time at camp. Campers are instructed individually as well as in group settings on the fundamentals of the game. All players participated in supervised game situations and contests that pushed participants to realize their full potential. Fundamentals were taught for the younger athletes as more advanced skills were focused on for the older athletes.

The Carle Place Boys Basketball Camp is first and foremost a teaching program. Different teaching stations are focused on each day, with an emphasis on fundamental skill development, individual improvement, team concepts, building confidence and good sportsmanship. Ball handling and shooting stations are daily routines, placing an extra emphasis on these core fundamental skills.

—Submitted by the Carle Place School District