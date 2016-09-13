A Day Of Remembrance

Though it happened 15 years ago, the effects of September 11, 2001 are still prevalent. The tragic day that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people was commemorated last week at a ceremony held by Carle Place American Legion Post 1718 at Memorial Park.

Commander Al Piscitelli said the community has held the remembrance service for the last 14 years to honor the victims who lost their lives during the attacks, the first responders who rushed to the scene and the veterans who have helped continue the fight against terrorism.

“September 11, 2001 is something that’s never going to go away. It’s very important for people to constantly be reminded,” Piscitelli said. “We have no plans to stop. The community wants it. As long as they’re here, we’ll be here. It’s a very important day.”

The ceremony was attended by several area residents and members of the Carle Place Senior Center. Also in attendance were Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and Councilwoman Viviana Russell. Among the victims of the attacks were 56 members of the Town of North Hempstead. The town supervisor noted that ceremonies of remembrance were very important.

“We lost an innocence that can never be returned,” Bosworth said. “What happened 15 years ago can never be forgotten or trivialized. We need to continue commemorations such as this so future generations understand the importance of what happened that day.”