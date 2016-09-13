Local Named All American

While attending an Offense-Defense Football Camp this summer, Jaden Sinclair, 13, of Westbury, was named an Offense-Defense All-American and invited to participate in the 11th annual Offense-Defense Bowl Week festivities taking place at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, located on the D1 campus of Kennesaw State University in, Atlanta, GA.

Sinclair, a defensive back for Westbury Middle School, was selected for this honor from an outstanding group of thousands of athletes across the country. He played well representing Westbury, easily validating the Bowl Selection Committee’s choice in tabbing him for the All-American tilt.

The Offense-Defense All-American Bowl is the culmination of a week long worth of events. The 11th annual All-American game is just one of many things that this week encompasses. Also included is an All-Star football game showcasing 88 of the top high school seniors in the country, and has featured current NFL pros such as Cam Newton, Joe Haden and Dez Bryant, among others, before they were collegiate and later professional stars.