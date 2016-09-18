Runner Earns First In Triathlon

Lester DeLeon of Westbury was one of the top finishers during the Runner’s Edge Town of Oyster Bay Triathlon, held in Oyster Bay on Sunday, Aug. 28.

The triathlon, which was based in Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay, consists of an 800 meter swim in Oyster Bay harbor, a 15 kilometer bike ride through Oyster Bay Cove and Laurel Hollow, and a five kilometer run up to the Planting Fields Arboretum and back to the exciting finish at Roosevelt Park.

DeLeon finished in 22nd overall in a time of 1 hour, 8 minutes, 50 seconds, earning the first place award in the 40-44 age group.