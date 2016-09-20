Serio Up For Male Athlete Award

Westbury native Steve Serio helped Team USA take home the gold during the Paralympic Games this past weekend and now the talented athlete has been recognized as a finalist for the fan-voted Male Athlete of the Paralympic Games award.

Serio helped command the U.S. men’s basketball team to a gold medal victory over eight games. In the the final three games, Serio, the team’s co-captain, scored 42 points, snagging 23 rebounds and dishing out 30 assists.

The U.S. men’s basketball team is also up for a fan award, in the Team Of the Paralympic Games category.

Fans are invited to vote for their favorite athletes and teams at TeamUSA.org/Awards through 5 p.m. ET on Sept. 23.

A nominating committee selected the 2016 Paralympic finalists for the individual athlete and team categories based on nominations from each National Governing Body and High Performance Sports Organization.

The six award winners will be announced during the Team USA Awards which will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Georgetown University’s McDonough Arena in Washington, D.C. More than 600 members of the 2016 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams are expected to attend the ceremony, which will honor the awe-inspiring, outstanding U.S. performances from the Rio 2016 Games, and will air Oct. 4 on NBC Sports Network from 10-11 p.m.