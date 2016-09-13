Village Justice Donates Ship Replica

Westbury Village Justice Thomas F. Liotti, will present a replica of the U.S.S. Constitution, “Old Ironsides” to Westbury Mayor Peter I. Cavallaro and its trustees on Sept. 20, at 7 p.m., commemorating the Westbury Village Justice Court’s eighth annual Constitution Day celebration and program where the community is invited to hear distinguished speakers such as Westbury resident Dean Michael Simons of the St. John’s University Law School.

This year’s program is entitled: Hamilton: Lessons To Be Learned. The replica from the War of 1812 will be presented to the mayor and trustees, the executive and legislative branches of village government by the village justice, the judicial branch of government, in grateful appreciation for their support of the Constitution and Law Day programs sponsored by the Court.

“The mayor and trustees have always been very supportive of our court, recognizing it as the equal branch of government that it must always be,” said Liotti.

The village has announced that it plans to give “Old Ironsides” a permanent home in its showcase.