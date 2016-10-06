A Vibrant Cultural Celebration

1 of 7

More than 250 people gathered at the St. Brigid/Our Lady of Hope School parking lot on Sunday, Sept. 25, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a cultural celebration filled with dancing, children’s activities and delicious food. Orchestrated by the Village of Westbury Latino Advisory Council, with the assistance of the Greater Westbury Council for the Arts, and the St. Brigid Hispanic Ministry, the day’s activities included children’s crafts, face painting, live music, a pinata and entertainment from flamenco dancers. Typically held at the Piazza Ernesto Strada, this year’s festival was the biggest one yet, moving to the parking lot at St. Brigid/Our Lady of Hope School to accommodate the bigger crowd and multitude of activities.