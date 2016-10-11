AP Scholars Abound

Thirty-four current and former students from Carle Place High School have earned the prestigious designation of Advanced Placement Scholar from the College Board due to their outstanding achievement on the college-level Advanced Placement exams.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on a student’s performance on AP exams. Eleven students were named AP Scholars with Distinction. Twelve students were named AP Scholars with Honor, and 11 were designated as AP Scholars.

AP Scholars with Distinction: Eleven students received AP Scholar with Distinction awards by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are Gina Alexandro, Julianna Baratta, Michael Coulter, Nicole Grima, Liam Lofgren, Sean Murphy, Sophia Urrutia, Jessie Yu, Lucy Yu and current seniors Vincent Basso and Mohamed Loirraqi.

AP Scholars with Honor: Twelve students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. Elisabeth Bulzomi, Kacey Burden, Tania Goncalves, Ryan Hopkins, Jack LoGrasso, Thomas Vestuto and current seniors Kristen Caramanica, Sara Pellegrino, Rachael Reardon, Ariel Salerno, April Schmuck and Luisa Vargas achieved this distinction.

AP Scholars: Eleven students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by receiving scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. These students are Taylor Froehlich, Ariela Kovary, Kailee Pagnotta, Taylor Panno and current seniors Ali Eftekhary, Connor Feit, Catherine Gambino, Natalie Laino, Lauren Nagy, Lauren Smith and Kayla Yim.

—Submitted by the Carle Place School District