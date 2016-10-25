Board Trustees Adopt Schools

In September the Westbury School Board once again adopted schools in the district. School board trustees serve as liaisons between the school and the school board, working closely with building administration. School board trustees have adopted the following schools: Drexel Avenue School—Trustee Pedro Quintanilla; Dryden Street School—President Robin Bolling; Park Avenue School—Trustee Karin Campbell; Powell’s Lane School—Trustee Sherley Cadet; Westbury Middle School—Trustee John Simpkins; Westbury High School—Trustee Dr. Pless Dickerson.

The trustees invite the public to join them as they celebrate Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, with their adopted schools.