Carle Place: Small Town, Big Spirit

It’s easy to see why Carle Place residents love their hamlet. The small tight-knit community boasts excellent schools, beautiful homes and a central location, with numerous small businesses and restaurants, malls, New York City and beaches just minutes away.

Carle Place truly offers the best of both worlds, allowing residents a small-town feel with world class amenities. Westbury Avenue offers several small businesses and restaurants where locals can enjoy high quality fare, buy groceries, get a haircut or employ a variety of other services. Major commercial facilities nearby such as the Gallery at Westbury Plaza and Roosevelt Field Mall also offer expanded shopping, grocery and dining options for residents.

One of the community’s points of pride is the Carle Place School District, which is ranked by Niche as one of the top 100 school districts in the state. Students are challenged in vigorous AP classes, as well as hone their creative talents in art, music and theater classes. Students are also very civic-minded. Several fundraisers are held throughout the year to benefit local charities, and community youngsters never shy away from lending a helping hand to those in need.

That neighborly attitude extends to other members of the population as well. Carle Place residents are fiercely devoted to their community and neighbors, never hesitating to help shovel driveways for senior members of the community, donate money for families in need or welcome a new person to the neighborhood. The active community is filled with spirit and pride, a vestige of small-town Americana amidst the bustling Long Island development that surrounds it.