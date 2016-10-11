Carle Place Teacher Honored By State

As a testament to her commitment to students and the mastery of her craft, Carle Place School District social studies teacher and chairperson Leslie Rubenstein was named a recipient of the Empire State Excellence in Teacher Award.

The prestigious honor, bestowed upon by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, recognizes the dedication and expertise of teachers throughout the state. Rubenstein was recognized for demonstrating excellence in her classroom, holding high expectations and academic goals for her students, motivating them, inspiring a higher level of thinking and student initiative and making a difference in their lives.

Rubenstein, who was nominated for the award by Carle Place High School Principal Thomas DePaola, was surprised by a member of Gov. Cuomo’s cabinet with the award and a check for $5,000. The district congratulates Rubenstein on her tremendous honor, and wishes her continued success.

—Submitted by the

Carle Place School District