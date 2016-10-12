Costumed Pets Welcomed To Barkfest

Four-legged superheroes, pirates, hot dogs and more will all be on display during Nassau County’s Barkfest, Long Island’s largest pet costume contest and parade. Barkfest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Eisenhower Park’s Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in East Meadow (Parking at Field 6 and 6A). The free event will be held rain or shine and is sponsored by the Nassau County SPCA and Long Island’s K98.3. The parade and costume judging begin at 2:30 p.m.

“I invite all pet owners and spectators to join us on October 29 for Nassau’s Barkfest,” said County Executive Ed Mangano. “For many of us, our pets are members of our family and this is a great way to enjoy a nice afternoon together.”

Rescue groups and animal friendly organizations will be on site to celebrate. The Nassau SPCA asks participants to bring pet food to donate to families who own pets and are facing difficult financial times. Please be sure to keep all pets on a leash. For more information call 516-315-6686 or email kgrillirobles@pdcn.org.