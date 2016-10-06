CROP Walk Seeks To End Hunger

The Parkway Community Church Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty (CROP) Hunger Walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. at the church, 95 Stewart Ave., Hicksville. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.

Organized locally, the walk has set a goal of 50 walkers and hopes to raise over $2,000 to help stop hunger and poverty here in our community and around the world, through self-help initiatives.

The church and some 2,000 cities and towns nationwide are joining together in interfaith community CROP Hunger Walks around the theme “Ending hunger one step at a time.” Many of the CROP Walkers will be wearing T-shirts, proclaiming their solidarity with the millions of neighbors around the world who have to walk to live—as well as with the millions served by local food pantries, food banks and meal sites here in the U.S. These local ministries share in the funds raised by CROP Hunger Walks.

Anyone interested in walking or making a donation should contact the Parkway Community Church at 516-938-1233.

—Submitted by the Parkway Community Church