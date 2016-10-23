Halloween Haunts At Clark Garden

Autumn has arrived and with it, the Town of North Hempstead is getting ready for some frightening nights, as Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the town board get ready to host the annual Spooky Walk.

This year’s Spooky Walk will be a Zombie Apocalypse. Along with the undead, ghosts, ghouls, goblins, swamp monsters and many of their gruesome friends will inhabit the 12-acre park at Clark Botanic Garden on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event will draw thousands of visitors, who will experience a spine-tingling walk through the realm of fear and fright that will be Clark Botanic Garden. Admission is $5 per person. Friday night will have music by former American Idol contestant Bryce Larson and Saturday night will feature live music by the band Kamellot.

Spooky Walk may not be suitable for young children, and minors must be accompanied by an adult. Younger children can enjoy the Not-So-Spooky Walk on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 12 to 4 p.m. Not-So-Spooky Walk will also include face painting, an obstacle course run by Unlimited Sports, Eric’s Reptile Edventures and storytelling by the Williston Park Library. Not-So-Spooky Walk’s price of admission is $3 per person. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets for carnival rides.

To see what goes on behind the scenes of Spooky Walk, visit www.mynhtv.com/specials.