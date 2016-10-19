Heroin Dealer Arrested

A Queens Village man was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 18 after police found him to be in possession of 100 bags of heroin.

Rashad Salamalay, 23, was being investigated by narcotics vice squad detectives for his role in a Nassau County resident’s overdose and for possessing heroin with the intent to sell it in Westbury. Police arrested Salamalay as he exited his home at 6:15 p.m. with heroin in his possession and he was placed into custody without incident.

Salamalay is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third-degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree. He will be arraigned in Hempstead’s First District Court on Wednesday, Oct. 19.