Homecoming Unites Frogs

There was no lack of Frog pride this past weekend, as the Carle Place School District held its homecoming celebrations.

The festivities kicked off with a pep rally on Friday, Oct. 7, where the middle and high schools gathered in the gymnasium to show off their school spirit. Each grade performed a Disney-themed skit, with several teams highlighting their accomplishments so far in the season. A gravity-defying performance from the cheerleaders got the crowd pumped up, and the drumline filled the gym with beats. That evening, students, families and community members filled the stands of the football field to support the Frogs as they faced Cold Spring Harbor. Fans left happy, as Carle Place edged out a 13-12 win against the visiting team. Up for the title of Homecoming Queen was Natalie Laino, Lauren Nagy and Ariel Salerno and King was Chris Kelly, Vincent Basso and Michael Ricchione.

The girls gym transformed into the perfect location for the Homecoming dance on Saturday, where students enjoyed time with friends.