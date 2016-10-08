Honors For Old Westbury Resident

The Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County (HMTC) recently held its 24th annual tribute dinner at the Woodbury Jewish Center. Among the honorees this year was David B. Samadi, M.D., of Old Westbury, NY, a urologic oncologist at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Samadi received the Community Leader Award.

Samadi was born and raised in Iran. At age 15, he fled during the Revolution, went to Belgium, then to England and eventually immigrated to the United States. He received his medical training at Stony Brook University, Montefiore Medical Center and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He is a urologic oncologist and one of the pioneering surgeons in the U.S. for laparoscopic and robotic prostate surgeries. He is also the chair and a professor of urology at Lenox Hill Hospital.