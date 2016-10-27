By Karen Ross

As I began reading Mr. Kirton’s Letter to the Editor (“Tenure? What About The Scores?,” Oct. 12-18 edition), I was truly happy to see that we both want the best for the district. I am a resident, as well as a teacher in the district. My colleagues and I have attended board of education meetings to support our performing students, to be informed about proposed budgets or bonds, and to hear the presentation of the scores. We also come to support our students, fellow teachers and administrators who are receiving an award or being recognized in some capacity.

Teachers believe in high standards and rigor. We are dedicated professionals who are totally committed to the children and the community. Mr. Kirton says, “Gone are the days of blaming kids or parents for our low scores.” Instead teachers are constantly being berated. It takes a village to raise a child; but if there is a problem, a teacher is responsible. There are so many variables that impact each child’s growth. The district as a whole, including the board of education, the teachers, administrators and parents, must work collaboratively to address the students’ needs.