Learning From The Best

Mrs. Johnson’s Westbury High School business students attended Curtiss-Wright’s annual Manufacturing Day on Friday, Oct. 7. Curtiss-Wright designs and manufactures products to some of the largest industries in the world including defense, commercial aerospace and energy. The day started with introductions of key people in the company, then presentations on product and career opportunities ranging from machinists to engineers. Students were then able to speak to engineers from different areas of the company. Students were required to interview at least two engineers and ask a series of questions. Finally a tour of the facility and a pizza lunch ended the day.

—Submitted by Westbury High School