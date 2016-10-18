Library Offers Something For Everyone

The Westbury Memorial Public Library is a community treasure, enjoyed by residents from both Westbury and Carle Place. More than 21,000 cardholders come through the library’s doors each year, and the site serves as a community center for residents looking for entertainment, educational programming, and of course, books.

Throughout the week, the library hosts numerous educational workshops, discussion groups and presentations for all ages. Musical performances and film showings entertain, while cooking and language classes help residents learn new skills. Exercise programs and blood pressure checks help locals stay in shape.

Over at the Children’s Library, youngsters can partake in storytimes, crafts and other activities. Teenagers have made good use of the newly expanded teen zone, which allows middle and high schoolers a space of their own to play games, do homework and go on the computer.

In addition to the library’s large book and DVD collection, patrons also have access to eReaders, laptops and iPads. Many residents utilize the computer lab and technology seminars that are offered, which provide instruction on how to use small handheld devices.

The library also features many resources for those learning to speak English and an enlarged Spanish language collection.

History lovers can enjoy the offerings of the Historical Cottage, which is nestled between the main library building and the Children’s Library. The cottage houses dozens of historical artifacts, pictures and documents related to local history. It’s also the gathering place of the Historical Society of the Westburys, which meets monthly for fascinating presentations on a variety of topics.

And while all the library’s offerings are exceptional, the best thing about this community center is the helpful, friendly staff. Librarians and staff members are always willing to guide patrons looking for resources, suggest a good book or offer a warm greeting. The library is truly an important part of life in Westbury and Carle Place, and a center to be enjoyed by residents of all ages.