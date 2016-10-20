Pride In Community

1 of 7

There’s always something to do in Westbury and Carle Place. The two communities often hold events, such as movie nights, car shows, festivals and more. Whether you’re looking for a family friendly activity like an Easter Egg hunt, an event to commemorate veterans, or anything in between, residents have their pick of fun events to keep them busy.

Residents are also never shy about volunteering for civic and community groups, which help preserve the quality of life in Westbury and Carle Place, as well as keep both neighborhoods vibrant. Being a part of these organizations not only gives residents a way to help their neighbors, but form lifelong friendships as well.