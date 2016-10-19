Pride In Local Attractions

Westbury and Carle Place draw visitors from all over the tristate with its world-class venues. Whether you’re looking for a night of live music, to get some laughs or enjoy the tranquility of nature, there are many options for people searching for high caliber entertainment and leisure right in the neighborhood.

One of the area’s most iconic venues is the NYCB Theatre at Westbury, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. Known for its theater-in-the-round seating, there are no bad seats at this entertainment mainstay and visitors can always expect a world class experience. There are shows almost every night of the week and the line-up varies, offering something for entertainment-lovers of all ages and tastes. Upcoming shows include comedian Brian Regan, Kenny G., Paul Anka and Toni Braxton.

Lighting up Post Avenue is The Space at Westbury, which hosts nationally and internationally recognized musicians, comedians and dance companies. Every Thursday night, the venue’s Lounge also spotlights up-and-coming artists, giving them the chance to perform in a smaller, more intimate venues and locals the chance to see live music at a great price. Upcoming acts at The Space include The B-52s, Henry Rollins, the Drive-By Truckers and Steve Vai.

Nature-lovers get the advantage of the beautiful Old Westbury Gardens, where they can enjoy 200 acres of landscaped grounds, woodlands, ponds and lakes. In addition to the natural beauty of the site, visitors to the gardens can enjoy formal tours, children’s programs, tea parties, concerts, gardening classes, lectures and more. They can also visit The Westbury House, the former home of John S. Phipps and his family, which is furnished with fine English antiques and decorative pieces.