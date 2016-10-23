Pride In Recreation

1 of 6

Work hard, play hard. Westbury and Carle Place athletes are dedicated to sports, whether it’s for leisure, playing bocce at the village courts; learning the fundamentals as part of Little League or making memories on a high school team. Residents of all ages enjoy the myriad of athletic options available, which allow them the opportunity to not only stay healthy but form friendships with their neighbors.

The Village of Westbury Recreation Center houses several clubs and activities, including karate, a youth and adult basketball club and summer playground program for kids. The Westbury and Carle Place School Districts also have many sports offerings, with exceptional teams who not only excel on the field and court, but in the classroom, with many garnering recognition as scholar-athletes.