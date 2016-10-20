Pride In Seniors

Westbury and Carle Place both have thriving senior groups, with members who are active members of the community. Both centers are an invaluable part of the community, offering seniors a chance to meet with friends, stay active and learn more about what’s going on in their neighborhood.

The Westbury Senior Center, at 360 Post Ave., is open Monday through Friday and offers a wide variety of life-enriching activities. Classes like yoga, Zumba and line dancing keep seniors active, while educational lectures such as floral arranging and jewelry-making help them learn new skills. There are also plenty of recreational activities, where elderly members of the community can play Mah Jongg with friends, go on bowling trips or enjoy entertainment groups that come to the center.

The Carle Place Senior Citizens meet every Tuesday at the community center at Charles J. Fuschillo Park. Around 185 seniors gather every week to enjoy food, learn community news, hear from guest speakers and catch up with friends.