Pride In The Arts

Westbury has become a center for the arts, largely thanks to the efforts of the Greater Westbury Council for the Arts. Founded in 2013, the nonprofit seeks to attract, develop and promote art and culture throughout the community. They plan regular activities throughout the year including art exhibits, parties, spoken word events, film screenings and more.

Summer is one of their busiest seasons as they put on the Summer Concert Series, which this year hosted various musicians, Dance Visions NY, the North Shore Pops and Plaza Theatrical Productions, as well as local artists displaying their wares.