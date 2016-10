“Life is too short to drink cheap beer.”

Those inspiring words on a sign behind the counter at brewing supply store Homebrews & Handgrenades in Baldwin foam to the top of the Long Island beer conversation. In the past decade, a collective of craft-forward beer enthusiasts have catapulted the island’s beer scene from a passing oddity to a small business movement—raising the bar for brews from east to west.

To read the full story, see Real Beers Of Long Island on Long Island Weekly.

And for more from Long Island Weekly‘s theme issue about beer: