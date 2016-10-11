Sign Up For Board Committees

The Westbury Board of Education invites residents to join one the following board committees:

Facilities Committee—Chairperson, Trustee Pedro Quintanilla

Finance Committee—Chairperson, Vice-President Dr. Stanton Brown

Policy Committee—Chairperson, Trustee Karin Campbell

Curriculum Committee—Chairperson, Trustee Sherley Cadet

Bond Committee—Chairperson, Trustee John Simpkins

Please sign up at the next Board Planning meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in the Westbury High School Library. All are encouraged to attend and input is welcomed.

The committees’ meeting days and times are to be determined once the committees are formed. The planning meeting is an opportunity for the board to discuss and prepare for the action or voting meeting the following week.

Residents unable to attend the Planning Meeting but interested in being involved can contact the district clerk at 516-874-1828.