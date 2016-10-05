Something For Everyone At Street Fair

The annual Westbury B.I.D. street fair returns Saturday, Oct. 15, and this year’s fair promises more art, more games and more entertainment, ensuring fun for attendees of all ages.

In addition to fair favorites such as a food court, craft and business vendors, a petting zoo, pony rides and displays from local community, civic and religious groups, this year’s fair will feature more student involvement. St. Brigid/Our Lady of Hope School will have a set-up in the Piazza Ernesto Strada, where they will spotlight their school through student music and theater performances. The Greater Westbury Council for the Arts (GWCA) is also setting up a student art exhibit, and have invited students from Westbury, Carle Place and St. Brigid’s schools in addition to the Long Island High School for the Arts, to display their work.

“We think it’s a really great place to highlight the work of the local students and it’s great to have as many locals from Westbury participate,” said Westbury B.I.D. executive director Dawn Blinn. “We really pushed hard to get them involved.”

As in past years, the GWCA will set up a street chalk mosaic adjacent to Schenck and Post avenues, which is always a popular attraction. Local artist and GWCA artist of the year Zelda Tanenbaum will also exhibit her handmade cards and crafts.

For the first time the Space at Westbury will also set up a stage underneath their marquee, where live music will play all day. This year’s fair will also feature a new game trailer and plenty of inflatable rides for kids to enjoy.

Anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 attendees are expected to come through Post Avenue the day of the fair, which allows businesses the chance to show off their goods and the village the ability to show off the ongoing revitalization. It also highlights the work all the local groups in the area do.

“The arts council doesn’t get to reach every person, but the street fair brings everyone out,” said GWCA president Julie Lyon. “We can reach out to all those people we might not otherwise be reaching.”

The street fair takes place on Post Avenue Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 22.