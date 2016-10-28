St. Brigid’s School Tees Off

Friends and supporters of the school had a terrific time at the St. Brigid/Our Lady of Hope annual golf outing. This year’s honoree was Bob Martella, who was recognized for his many years of service to the school. Guests arrived at the Wheatley Hills Golf Club on a beautiful October morning, ready for a great day on the course; a few student golfers even challenged the adults in the “Beat the Student” hole. After the golfing was done, the good times continued all evening with a dinner reception and raffle drawings.

— Submitted by St. Brigid/Our Lady of Hope School