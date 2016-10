On Sept. 23, the girls’ varsity tennis team defeated the Garden City Trojans, currently in first place in Conference 3A. The match came down to the first doubles court of Ivy Fernandes and Dorothy Berko, who claimed victory in two sets. The other wins included 1st singles April Schmuck, 2nd singles Julia Winer, and 4th doubles Kayla Yim and Katerina Zedlovich. Congratulations to the Frogs, who won 4-3.