Sunshine Lends To Street Fair Success

Post Avenue was alive with families, friends and Long Islanders this past weekend, as the Westbury BID held their annual street fair.

Much of any street fair depends on the weather, and Saturday, Oct. 15, saw clear skies and warm weather. A steady stream of people meandered through the Village of Westbury’s main thoroughfare, perusing the booths of craft vendors, businesses and local community organizations.

Westbury residents Melina Jarrett and Felicia Neptune attend many fairs, but said they liked Post Avenue’s not only for its proximity to their home but because of the wide array of homemade goods.

“We like to come here and see what other people are offering,” Jarrett said. “It’s a lot better this year. The weather is good.”

“It’s a good way to get out of the house and get a churro in the meantime,” said Neptune with a laugh. “It’s nice because normally for fairs like this, you have to go to other neighborhoods. It’s nice to be able to walk over here and see the fair for ourselves.”

Children, many of whom got their faces painted, let loose on the inflatable rides while others took a breather on a pony ride. This year’s fair also saw expanded art offerings, with students from local schools displaying their art work at the Greater Westbury Council for the Arts booth. Live music under the marquee at the Space at Westbury entertained, and a little farther down the street, students from St. Brigid/Our Lady of Hope School and Center Stage Music School kept the Ernesto Strada Piazza alive with music and entertainment. Fair attendees enjoyed plenty of classic fair foods like roasted corn, Italian sausages, funnel cakes and grilled cheeses, as well as washing it down with freshly made lemonade.

The fair was not only enjoyed by attendees, but the vendors and business owners who got to sell their products and community organizations who informed the community more about their services. Plenty of people could be seen walking around with balloons from Carman Drugs, and store worker Joann said the fair was a great way for the local pharmacy to spread the word about what they do.

“We came to meet the community and let them know the benefit of the business,” shesaid. “It’s nice to have a meet and greet with your neighbors. We benefit as much as they benefit.”

Mayor Peter Cavallaro and the village board were at a table meeting local residents. Members of the downtown revitalization committee sat at an adjoining table, taking input from people on what they would like to see come to downtown Westbury from the $10 million state grant.

“The street fair is one of my favorite things to be at as mayor,” Cavallaro said. “You’re meeting people and you get to see what their concerns are. And the weather draws people out. Today is a gorgeous day and we’ve had a good crowd.”