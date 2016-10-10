Walkathon To End Domestic Violence

The Domestic Harmony Foundation (DHF) will hold its fifth annual Run/Walk to End Domestic Violence Walkathon on Saturday, Oct. 15. The nonprofit organization works to empower victims of domestic violence through support services such as advocacy, counseling, legal consultations, support groups, crisis intervention, financial assistance and leadership development.

“Women continue to be attacked and violated in many different ways: in their homes, on the streets, on public transport and [at] places of work,” said the DHF in a statement. “We as a society are not actively addressing such a major issue and at times, are even issuing the blame onto the victims.”

SEPA Mujer, HAB Bank and The Safe Center of Long Island will sponsor the walkathon, which will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eisenhower Park at the Peach and Pear Picnic area, adjacent to Parking Field no. 2.

The DHF is hoping that the walkathon will serve to raise further awareness on domestic violence and counts unity among its supporters as one of its chief goals.

“This walkathon is one of our most interactive outreach approaches,” the DHF said. “Only with the help of our supporters and funders can we strengthen and unite.”

For more information about the DHF and the Walkathon or to get involved, visit www.dhfny.org or call 516-385-8292.

—Submitted by DHF