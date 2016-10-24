Westbury Carle Place Facts and Figures

Westbury
Population:
Village of Westbury—15,379 (as of 2015); New Cassel —14,059 (as of 2010)
Households:
Village of Westbury—4,950; New Cassel—3,086
Elected Officials:
Mayor: Peter I. Cavallaro
Trustees: Joan M. Boes (Deputy Mayor), William B. Wise, Steven L. Corte, Beaumont A. Jefferson
Village Justice: Thomas F. Liotti
Town of North Hempstead: Councilwoman Viviana Russell (District 1)
Nassau County: Legislators Siela Bynoe (District 2) and Laura Schaefer (District 14)
New York State: Assemblymen Michael Montesano (District 15), Charles Lavine (District 13) and Edward Ra (District 19), Senator Jack M. Martins (District 7)
Education:
Westbury Union Free School District
Superintendent: Dr. Mary Lagnado
516-876-5016
www.westburyschools.org
Dryden Street
Grades: Pre-K and Kindergarten
545 Dryden St.
516-876-5039
Principal: Mrs. Dale Telmer
Park Avenue
Grades: 1-5
955 Park Ave.
516-876-5109
Principal: Mrs. Gloria P. Dingwall
Powells Lane
Grades: 1–5
603 Powells Lane
516-876-5125
Principal: Ms. Claudia Germain
Drexel Avenue
Grades: 1-5
161 Drexel Ave.
516-876-5030
Principal: Dr. Wanda Toledo
Westbury Middle School
Grades: 6-8
455 Rockland St.
516-876-5082
Principal: Fernando Agramonte
Westbury High School
1 Post Ave., Old Westbury
516-876-5047
Grades: 9-12
Principal: David Zimbler
St. Brigid/Our Lady of Hope Regional School
101 Maple Ave.
516-333-0580
www.stbolh.org
Grades: Nursery-8
Principal: Paul Clagnaz
Places of Worship:
Bethel A.M.E. Church
467 Maple Ave.
516-333-2634
Episcopal Church of the Advent
555 Advent St.
516-333-0081
www.episcopalchurch.org/parish/church-advent-westbury-ny
Islamic Center of Long Island
835 Brush Hollow Road
516-333-3495
Korean Evangelical Church of L.I.
190 Ellison Ave.
516-333-1757
www.gospel4us.org
CrossBridge Church
600 Bob Reed Lane
516-334-1832
www.crossbridgeny.org
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Inc.
271 Covert St.
516-997-9820
Shelter Rock Church
250 Post Ave.
www.shelterrockchurch.com/westbury
St. Andrew the Apostle Byzantine Catholic Church
275 Ellison Ave.
516-333-3266
www.standrewswestbury.org
St. Brigid Roman Catholic Church
50 Post Ave.
516-334-0021
www.saintbrigid.net
Temple Beth Torah
243 Cantiague Rock Road
516-334-7979
www.templebethtorahli.org
Westbury A.M.E. Zion Church
274 Grand Blvd.
516-997-5970
Westbury Monthly Meeting, Religious Society of Friends (Quakers)
550 Post Ave.
516-333-3178
www.westburyquakers.org
Westbury United Methodist Church
365 Asbury Ave.
516-333-0874
www.wumcny.net
Parks/Community Centers:
Martin “Bunky” Reid Park
Broadway at Urban Avenue, New Cassel
516-869-6311
North Hempstead “Yes We Can” Community Center
141 Garden St.
516-869-6311
Village of Westbury Recreation Center
348 Post Ave.
516-334-5560
Community Organizations:
Westbury Business Improvement District (B.I.D.)
357 Rockland St.
516-333-2235
www.westburybid.org
Kiwanis Club of New Cassel
www.facebook.com/KiwanisclubofNewCassel
Westbury Senior Center
360 Post Ave.
516-334-5886
Greater Westbury Council for the Arts
235 Lincoln Place
516-334-7563
www.westburyarts.org
Westbury-Carle Place Chamber of Commerce
516-997-3966
info@wcpchamber.com
www.wcpchamber.com
Notable Numbers:
Westbury Village Hall
235 Lincoln Place
516-334-1700
Hours of operation: Monday—Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Westbury Memorial Public Library
445 Jefferson St.
516-333-0176
www.westburylibrary.org
Westbury Fire Department
355 Maple Ave.
Emergency Phone: 516-334-7924
Phone: 516-334-7968
Carle Place
Population: 4,673 (as of 2010)
Households: 1,758 (as of 2010)
Elected Officials:
Town of North Hempstead Representative: Councilwoman Viviana Russell (District 1)
Nassau County Legislators: Laura Schaefer (District 13)
New York State Assemblymen: Edward P. Ra (District 19)
New York State Senator: Jack M. Martins (District 7)
Education:
Carle Place School District
Superintendent: David J. Flatley
516-622-6575
www.cps.k12.ny.us
Cherry Lane School
475 Roslyn Ave.
516- 622-6402
Grades: K-2
Principal: Susan Folkson
Rushmore Avenue School
251 Rushmore Ave.
516-622-6421
Grades: 3-6
Principal: Catherine Silletti
Carle Place Middle School / High School
168 Cherry Lane
516-622-6547/6432
Grades: 7-12
Principal: Thomas DePaola
Places of Worship:
Our Lady of Hope R.C. Church
Cherry Lane and Broadway
516-334-6288
www.olhope.org
St Mary’s Episcopal Church
252 Rushmore Ave.
516-333-2290
www.stmaryscarleplace.org
Parks/Community Centers:
Charles J. Fuschillo Park
Carle Road at Broadmoor Lane, Carle Place
516-869-6311
Community Organizations:
Carle Place Senior Citizens
516-997-7271
Carle Place Civic Association
Notable Numbers:
Carle Place Fire Department
Non-emergency Phone: 516-334-8888
460 Broadway