Westbury Carle Place Facts and Figures

Westbury

Population:

Village of Westbury—15,379 (as of 2015); New Cassel —14,059 (as of 2010)

Households:

Village of Westbury—4,950; New Cassel—3,086

Elected Officials:

Mayor: Peter I. Cavallaro

Trustees: Joan M. Boes (Deputy Mayor), William B. Wise, Steven L. Corte, Beaumont A. Jefferson

Village Justice: Thomas F. Liotti

Town of North Hempstead: Councilwoman Viviana Russell (District 1)

Nassau County: Legislators Siela Bynoe (District 2) and Laura Schaefer (District 14)

New York State: Assemblymen Michael Montesano (District 15), Charles Lavine (District 13) and Edward Ra (District 19), Senator Jack M. Martins (District 7)

Education:

Westbury Union Free School District

Superintendent: Dr. Mary Lagnado

516-876-5016

www.westburyschools.org

Dryden Street

Grades: Pre-K and Kindergarten

545 Dryden St.

516-876-5039

Principal: Mrs. Dale Telmer

Park Avenue

Grades: 1-5

955 Park Ave.

516-876-5109

Principal: Mrs. Gloria P. Dingwall

Powells Lane

Grades: 1–5

603 Powells Lane

516-876-5125

Principal: Ms. Claudia Germain

Drexel Avenue

Grades: 1-5

161 Drexel Ave.

516-876-5030

Principal: Dr. Wanda Toledo

Westbury Middle School

Grades: 6-8

455 Rockland St.

516-876-5082

Principal: Fernando Agramonte

Westbury High School

1 Post Ave., Old Westbury

516-876-5047

Grades: 9-12

Principal: David Zimbler

St. Brigid/Our Lady of Hope Regional School

101 Maple Ave.

516-333-0580

www.stbolh.org

Grades: Nursery-8

Principal: Paul Clagnaz

Places of Worship:

Bethel A.M.E. Church

467 Maple Ave.

516-333-2634

Episcopal Church of the Advent

555 Advent St.

516-333-0081

www.episcopalchurch.org/parish/church-advent-westbury-ny

Islamic Center of Long Island

835 Brush Hollow Road

516-333-3495

Korean Evangelical Church of L.I.

190 Ellison Ave.

516-333-1757

www.gospel4us.org

CrossBridge Church

600 Bob Reed Lane

516-334-1832

www.crossbridgeny.org

Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Inc.

271 Covert St.

516-997-9820

Shelter Rock Church

250 Post Ave.

www.shelterrockchurch.com/westbury

St. Andrew the Apostle Byzantine Catholic Church

275 Ellison Ave.

516-333-3266

www.standrewswestbury.org

St. Brigid Roman Catholic Church

50 Post Ave.

516-334-0021

www.saintbrigid.net

Temple Beth Torah

243 Cantiague Rock Road

516-334-7979

www.templebethtorahli.org

Westbury A.M.E. Zion Church

274 Grand Blvd.

516-997-5970

Westbury Monthly Meeting, Religious Society of Friends (Quakers)

550 Post Ave.

516-333-3178

www.westburyquakers.org

Westbury United Methodist Church

365 Asbury Ave.

516-333-0874

www.wumcny.net

Parks/Community Centers:

Martin “Bunky” Reid Park

Broadway at Urban Avenue, New Cassel

516-869-6311

North Hempstead “Yes We Can” Community Center

141 Garden St.

516-869-6311

Village of Westbury Recreation Center

348 Post Ave.

516-334-5560

Community Organizations:

Westbury Business Improvement District (B.I.D.)

357 Rockland St.

516-333-2235

www.westburybid.org

Kiwanis Club of New Cassel

www.facebook.com/KiwanisclubofNewCassel

Westbury Senior Center

360 Post Ave.

516-334-5886

Greater Westbury Council for the Arts

235 Lincoln Place

516-334-7563

www.westburyarts.org

Westbury-Carle Place Chamber of Commerce

516-997-3966

info@wcpchamber.com

www.wcpchamber.com

Notable Numbers:

Westbury Village Hall

235 Lincoln Place

516-334-1700

Hours of operation: Monday—Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Westbury Memorial Public Library

445 Jefferson St.

516-333-0176

www.westburylibrary.org

Westbury Fire Department

355 Maple Ave.

Emergency Phone: 516-334-7924

Phone: 516-334-7968

Carle Place

Population: 4,673 (as of 2010)

Households: 1,758 (as of 2010)

Elected Officials:

Town of North Hempstead Representative: Councilwoman Viviana Russell (District 1)

Nassau County Legislators: Laura Schaefer (District 13)

New York State Assemblymen: Edward P. Ra (District 19)

New York State Senator: Jack M. Martins (District 7)

Education:

Carle Place School District

Superintendent: David J. Flatley

516-622-6575

www.cps.k12.ny.us

Cherry Lane School

475 Roslyn Ave.

516- 622-6402

Grades: K-2

Principal: Susan Folkson

Rushmore Avenue School

251 Rushmore Ave.

516-622-6421

Grades: 3-6

Principal: Catherine Silletti

Carle Place Middle School / High School

168 Cherry Lane

516-622-6547/6432

Grades: 7-12

Principal: Thomas DePaola

Places of Worship:

Our Lady of Hope R.C. Church

Cherry Lane and Broadway

516-334-6288

www.olhope.org

St Mary’s Episcopal Church

252 Rushmore Ave.

516-333-2290

www.stmaryscarleplace.org

Parks/Community Centers:

Charles J. Fuschillo Park

Carle Road at Broadmoor Lane, Carle Place

516-869-6311

Community Organizations:

Carle Place Senior Citizens

516-997-7271

Carle Place Civic Association

www.cpcivicassociation.com

Notable Numbers:

Carle Place Fire Department

Non-emergency Phone: 516-334-8888

460 Broadway