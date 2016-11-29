Arts Council Paints Mall Masterpiece

Local artists create colorful mural for Roosevelt Field children’s area

The Roosevelt Field Mall is looking a whole lot brighter thanks to the work of the Greater Westbury Council for the Arts, who recently completed a large colorful mural in the children’s play area on the lower level.

Patty Eljaiek, an Arts Council board director, said when Simon Malls contacted them about doing a mural for the children’s area to make the space more inviting, they thought it would be a fantastic opportunity.

“Malls are such a generalized place, it’s all about retail but there’s also a social aspect. And now there’s actual art, created by people, in a place you wouldn’t expect it to be,” Eljaiek said. “For the arts council, something we say a lot is art is everywhere. We like to be the ambassadors for that message and bring art to unlikely places.”

Eljaiek came up with the sketch and over the course of six days, artists from across Long Island came together to complete the 65 foot long and eight feet high mural.

“The arts council was so proud and privileged to be able to do this for Roosevelt Field and our community,” said Arts Council board director Connie Locascio. “We had a great time, it was so much fun for us to contribute to making that wall beautiful for the children.”