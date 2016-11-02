Arts Gala Honors Jefferson, LeClaire

The Greater Westbury Council for the Arts (GWCA) held their first ever gala event this week, a black-and-white themed masquerade ball that had locals filling the Space at Westbury for an evening of fun and celebration.

In addition to being a fundraiser for the GWCA, the gala event on Oct. 18 also honored Westbury-native Doug LeClaire and current resident Beaumont Jefferson for their support of the arts and the Arts Council. LeClaire is the founder of the Asbury Shorts, a touring exhibition of award-winning short films specially selected from major US and international film festivals, which got its start in a church basement near Asbury Avenue in Westbury. The exhibit has grown to include screenings all over the world, including an annual show in LeClaire’s hometown for the past five years.

“He’s been a really important partner for us, he brings a lot back to Westbury,” said GWCA president Julie Lyon. “He brings his short film concert all over the United States. We’re very proud he never forgets his hometown and Westbury and that he brings his talents back to us.”

LeClaire said he was surprised by the recognition, but was thankful for the hometown honor.

“I’m truly stunned by this and can’t thank the good folks at the Arts Council enough for this amazing honor, especially because I lived in Westbury for 23 years,” said LeClaire. “To receive this honor along with the amazing Beaumont Jefferson is something I’ll share with my family and longtime Westbury friends.”

Jefferson, a village trustee, was recognized for his steadfast commitment to the council. Lyon said he is always willing to help, coming to all the arts council events and sponsoring many of them.

“He’s one of those people who’s a quiet presence in the background. He doesn’t call a lot of attention to himself, but he’s always there,” Lyon said. “We wanted to recognize him for his consistent commitment of the arts council. When you need him, he’s always there.”

“Since its inception, The Westbury Council for the Arts has done an amazing job at showcasing local artists and sponsoring events that bring the community together,” said Jefferson. “I am honored that I have been able to lend them my support; and humbled by their recognition.”