Is bourbon taking over the world? The Distilled Spirits Council, the U.S. industry group for hard liquor, announced last year that export sales of bourbon and its cousin Tennessee whiskey, jumped by 10 percent.

“Bourbon is indeed one of the hottest spirits in the world,” said whiskey expert Tom Fischer, who blogs at bourbonblog.com. “There are no bad bourbons; there are only better bourbons.”

Read the full story on Long Island Weekly: