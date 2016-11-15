Broadway Hits Come To Carle Place

Carle Place students will be belting out some of Broadway’s greatest hits this weekend, during their fall theatre production.

This season’s show is titled Broadway Through The Decades, a Broadway review featuring 25 show-stopping tunes dating back to 1943. Students will show off their vocal prowess as they perform songs from Grease, Oklahoma, South Pacific, Gypsy, Big Fish, Chicago and more. In between numbers, narrators will describe the background and meaning of the songs, giving audience members a deeper understanding of the lyrics and context.

About 52 students are involved in the show, both on and off stage. Show director and Fine and Performing Arts Chairperson Joni Russo said they like to do a Broadway review about every four years, because it gives more students a chance in the spotlight.

“It gives me the ability to give lots of people solos, because no one’s a star,” Russo said. “In every scene, someone else can do something. That’s great for the kids to have their 10 minutes of fame, so to speak.”

Among the songs being performed are “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story, “Will You Still Love Me,” from Beautiful, “For Good,” from Wicked and “Aquarius” from Hair. The show takes place Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call the high school at 516-622-6432.