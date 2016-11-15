Get The Facts Straight

I am a lifelong resident of Westbury who truly loves her community and works tirelessly to benefit our most precious resources, our children. Mr. Kirton, if you were truly concerned about our most precious resources, then you would cease your erroneous insinuations regarding teachers.

Your reckless, poisonous diatribe is disingenuous and counterproductive to working together to provide Westbury students, parents, and taxpayers with the enormous dedication, love and support that the teachers bestow on our students everyday.

The increase in the percentage of English-language learners and the sharp rise in poverty among children and youth on Long Island has jumped 53.2 percent in Nassau. So I am not incorrectly implying that the real problem is not in the classroom! As I stated the teachers in Westbury are highly qualified professionals who are dedicated to the children.

I would never denigrate the medical profession for not saving my mother from cancer, not saving my sister from her heart attack, or for not finding a cure for cancer. So, stop assaulting the teachers!

To the teachers in Westbury, continue to help our children with your dedication and love. Hold your heads up high and disregard the bullies.

Mr. Kirton this is my last letter, I don’t have time for your nonsense. I am trying to be a positive influence and work towards solutions rather than create dissension. I urge all Westbury residents to ignore your poisonous criticism of our schools.

—Mary J. Harris