Golf Director Leaving For Palm Beaches

Glen Oaks Club Golf Director heads to Falls Club

Former Met PGA Player of the Year, Tom Joyce has been named Teaching Pro in Residence by The Falls Club of the Palm Beaches.

“We’re thrilled to have Tom Joyce join us from The Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, where he was the Director of Golf for over 20 years,” The Falls Club General Manager Richard Stropp said. “He’s considered one of the most consistent performers in the history of the Met Section. His caliber of golf instruction will be a tremendous asset for our members. Tom’s 20 appearances in the National Club Pro Championship rank him first among all professionals, while his 67 rounds are the fourth highest in history. He’s one of the finest playing senior club professionals in the nation.”

Joyce is the titleholder in the Met PGA Assistants Championship, Long Island Open, Westchester Open, Met PGA Seniors Open and Seniors Championship, as well as a 3 time runner-up in the Met Open. He has also competed in 4 National PGA Championships and 9 Senior PGA Championships.

“We know that he will add tremendous distinction to the already energized physical transformation of both our golf course and clubhouse,” Stropp said.

“I’m looking forward to becoming part of this wonderful community,” Joyce said. “This is a tremendous opportunity to contribute to The Falls Club tradition of excellence as I begin a new chapter to share my passion for the great game of golf.”

Joyce joins a storied golf professional staff at The Falls Club. Assistant Golf Pro Alan Morin competes alongside some of golf’s top names in the Honda Classic, and has played in 2 US Opens and 6 PGA Championships.

The Falls Club recently completed a multi-million-dollar capital improvement project that embraced a new lifestyle, brand, new members, spectacular enhancements to its championship golf course and an inspired club house redesign. The Falls Club premier golf experience, high-end services and amenities are further enhanced by a fully appointed golf shop, a premier caddie program, multiple tennis courts, tennis professionals and health club with certified personal trainers.

For more information about The Falls Club of the Palm Beaches, visit ww.TheFallsClub.com or call Steve Brauner at 561-964-5700.