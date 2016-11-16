More Cabs Approved For Westbury

Village of Westbury residents and visitors will soon have an easier time getting a cab, as the board of trustees voted to approve the issuance of four additional taxicab licenses.

Before last Thursday’s meeting, 45 licenses were issued and in use by three companies, Stuart’s Taxi, Seasons Taxi (formerly known as All Seasons Taxi) and Rosa’s Transportation, Inc. Seasons has 24 licenses, with Stuart’s and Rosa’s having 16 and four, respectively.

Moses Saxon, chairman of the Taxi Cab Commission, said because of the increase in Westbury’s population, they recommended the board issue more licenses.

“From 2000 to now, the population of Westbury has grown, but the number of taxicabs has remained the same,” Saxon said. “Given the logistics of the train station especially, we feel there’s a need for these four more cab licenses.”

Brad Slover, an attorney representing Centro America Taxi Inc., said adding more cabs to the village would help meet the needs of the growing population.

“We believe this will help competition and ensure safe service,” Slover said. “And help to reduce pricing for people who rely on taxicab service for their day-to-day business, whether in or out of the village.”

However, Richard Castro, owner of Seasons Taxi, which currently operates in the village, voiced his opposition to the additional licenses, saying there were already enough cabs in operation and the competition from unlicensed drivers like Ubers and Lyft made it even harder to operate.

“There’s an overabundance. There’s infighting among taxis because there’s not enough fares at the train depot,” Castro said. “Cars are backed up past the parking lot and block Union Avenue, there are so many cars parked there without activity. You can find drivers. I have plenty of cars and drivers to take on service.”

Saxon said four or five new companies have expressed interest in operating in the village and while the board authorized the potential issuance of four new licenses, the Taxi Cab Commission could authorize less than that. Companies would be required to set up a base station in Westbury, as well as have a dispatcher with two-way radio so he/she can communicate with drivers. The Taxi Cab Commission will next hear a detailed plan from the applicants and see what company or companies would be the best fit.