Panera Accepting Frozen Turkeys For Island Harvest

Panera Bread locations on Long Island, owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises, will support Island Harvest’s annual Turkey and Trimmings Collection Campaign to help feed Long Islanders struggling with hunger this holiday season.

All 33 Panera Bread locations on Long Island are accepting non-perishable food items and frozen turkey donations now through Dec. 31 to donate to Island Harvest, Long Island’s largest hunger relief organization. Donation bins are set up for boxed and canned foods and frozen turkeys can be donated at the counter.

Panera Bread locations collecting turkeys and non-perishable goods on Long Island include: Bay Shore, Bohemia, Bridgehampton, Carle Place, East Meadow, East Northport, Farmingdale, Garden City, Hauppauge, Hampton Bays, Hicksville, Huntington Station, Huntington Village, Island Park, Lake Grove, Lake Ronkonkoma, Lawrence, Little Neck, Massapequa, Mineola, New Hyde Park, North Babylon, Plainview, Port Jefferson, Riverhead, Rockville Centre, Syosset, Valley Stream, West Babylon and Selden (opening on Monday, December 5).

For more information, visit www.panerabread.com.