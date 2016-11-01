Westbury Thinks Big

Multi-use housing, better lighting, more open spaces and a better mix of retail were all on the wish list for Westbury residents and community stakeholders, who filled the Westbury Community Center last week to voice their opinions on what they wanted to see added to the downtown with the help of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant.

Awarded by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in July, the state DRI grant is meant to help the Village of Westbury (as well as nine other downtowns chosen throughout the state) spur on their revitalization efforts, and with the help of regional economic development councils, identify areas to leverage public and private investments. Last week’s meeting served as a way for the council to learn more about what the public would like to see in downtown Westbury.

“Don’t think of it in terms of $10 million,” Mayor Peter Cavallaro encouraged attendees at the outset of the meeting. “Think big. We’re going to spend some of the money on obvious improvements. But how can we leverage this money to do really good things for the community? It’s probably one of the most important things that Westbury will be able to do in the next couple of decades. It’s for the future of our community.”

Attendees sat at five tables which each covered a different topic: arts and culture; small business and business improvement district; place-making and community assets; housing; and recreation and open space. The public was invited to openly speak about the topic at their table, discussing what worked and what improvements they would like to see.

One of the major points that came up was the desire for a more diverse offering of retail. The state consultants identified that 75 percent of businesses in the BID have fewer than 10 employees, and 20 businesses along the corridor are nail salons, hair salons or barber shops. Attendees noted they would like to see a diner or breakfast place, or the addition of a specialty food store.

“[I’d like] to have more restaurants and bars come to town, things that will attract people here,” said Peter Carbone, who works on Post Avenue. “And more variety. There’s a rich culture of people here, and the more you have the better it is.”

Attendees also expressed a mutual desire for more parking (though many agreed that would be a difficult addition given the limited space), the addition of a village green and bike paths. Many also noted they would like to see the Westbury Community Center, which houses the Westbury Senior Citizens as well as is used for meetings throughout the week, upgraded. Another frequent request was for more workforce and senior housing, specifically in the Urban Avenue corridor.

Westbury has a thriving arts scene, largely due to the work of the Greater Westbury Arts Council, which sponsors regular events throughout the village. Meeting attendees called for the village to become even more arts-friendly, with murals on empty walls, sculptures, and a mixed-use space where artists could hold classes or exhibit their work. Lighting on Post Avenue was also a major concern for residents, with many asking for more lighting along the thoroughfare and the widening of sidewalks to allow restaurants to offer outdoor seating.

Overall, meeting attendees expressed pleasure at being able to have a part in the planning process, and said they wanted the downtown to attract more people and look more visually appealing.

Many meeting attendees seemed to share the sentiments of resident John Amandola, who said he was excited to have a voice in seeing improvements in the downtown, and wanted to see it become more visually appealing and attract more people.

“Overall, [I want to] improve the experience of walking around downtown, have safer crosswalks, better restaurants,” Amandola said. “Just to have a more pretty and accessible and interesting downtown area.”

Residents and stakeholders can still voice their opinion on what they’d like to see the grant money used for by emailing their comments to WestburyDRI@gmail.com. Another public input session is also scheduled for January, with a strategic investment plan scheduled to be presented to the community in February.