A Five Year Facelift

Carle Place and Westbury residents will see some major improvements to their parks, roads and sidewalks throughout the next five years, as part of the Town of North Hempstead’s recently approved five-year capital plan.

“I am thrilled that we are able to work on so many capital improvements over the next few years that will enhance not only the overall safety and infrastructure in the 1st Council District but also better the lives of our residents,” said Councilwoman Viviana Russell, who represents New Cassel, Westbury and Carle Place.

Carle Place residents will be happy to see improvements to Charles J. Fuschillo Park, including an updated playground area and the replacement of the swing set. All athletic courts will also be resurfaced. The estimated maximum cost will be $130,000. The capital plan also slots $200,000 for streetscape work and sidewalk improvements along Westbury Avenue, a project that will be done in conjunction with work that Nassau County Department of Public Works has scheduled for the area.

Martin “Bunky” Reid Park in New Cassel will see upgrades as well, including the repair of walkways and the pool deck, and renovation of the current changing room area for residents. The project will complete the construction of the outdoor classroom at the park, which will include the construction of a nature center, performance area, music and movement area, tree house and a playground that promotes learning. The project is expected to run until 2019 and the maximum estimated cost for completion is $585,000. A one-mile stretch of roadway along Grand Boulevard, which runs through commercial and residential area, is also slated to be reconstructed, a project that includes replacement of curbs, sidewalks and street pavement.

The capital plan also allocates money towards designing a new building for the highway department to replace the existing Westbury Yard. The proposed new structure would include four vehicle bays for vehicle storage and wash area, as well as office space and restrooms. Evaluation of whether a dedicated section of the facility to expand the town’s household hazardous waste program (HHW) will be completed. There is not a facility currently used for HHW in the south east side section of town, at a minimum this would create one additional location for annual STOP events.

The $61.3 million five-year capital plan will be funded with $45.6 million in borrowing and $9.2 million in grants.

“This year’s five-year capital plan continues to focus on a wide variety of infrastructure projects for the town, which are so critical to assure that our assets are properly maintained for future generations to come,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth.

The capital plan, which includes the General Fund and Town Outside Village Fund, will fund $81.8 million in projects over five years and will require a total expenditure of $72.7 million in new town bonding over the five years of the plan, with federal and state grants providing $9.2 million (not including FEMA finding). The town will continue to apply for grants to help fund future projects.

To review the remainder of the projects in the five-year capital plan visit www.northhempsteadny.gov/capitalplan