Westbury Senior Center celebrates 60 year anniversary

Walk into the Westbury Community Center on any given weekday and it’s very possible you’ll be invited to join a card game. As the home of the Westbury Senior Center, the building at 360 Post Ave. is a social landmark, providing a welcoming destination for the area’s elder population.

For Cynthia Johnson, the center is a home away from home. Johnson is not only a member, but is also actively involved on the board and teaches the Wise Workout Class.

“It gets me out of the house every day. It gives me a place to go and something to look forward to doing,” Johnson said. “The center is perfect. It gives you a chance to become involved and stay fit and have a good time and have a good social outlet.”

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the community hub, which offers seniors a place where they can take educational and exercise classes, as well as meet up with friends and socialize.

“We do our best to nourish both physically and mentally,” said Executive Director Maureen Droge. “Aging successfully is our goal.”

The Senior Center’s doors are open every Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (with the exception of July and August when they’re closed on Fridays) when seniors come from Westbury and surrounding communities to enjoy a variety of programming, activities and socialization. Educational classes include jewelry making, beginner’s Spanish and instructional bridge, as well as knitting and writing workshops. But Droge says the most popular classes are those that keep members moving, including the Wise Workout Class, where seniors do lots of standing and stretching, and the strength and Pilates class which incorporates brain teasers into the exercises.

For $35 a year, members not only have access to the classes, but thanks to a grant from the county, can also enjoy a hot, nutritional lunch every weekday. The center hosts regular shows as well as trips to places such as Sands Casino and Garden City Bowl.

Much of the Senior Center’s success is due to the family-like environment it provides for its members. Many are actively involved in a variety of programs and know their fellow-members by name.

“The center has a very caring and loving and sharing community of people,” said member Shirley Darkeh. “Being among other people and seeing what other people are doing is extremely important for seniors, especially people who live alone.”

The center’s accomplishments over the past six years are being celebrated this month with special anniversary activities, organized by a committee chaired by Darkeh. The festivities include a talent show at the center featuring seniors singing and sharing their stories and a video of the past 60 years, as well as a 60th Anniversary Holiday Gala Luncheon at Westbury Manor on Dec. 14.

Since its inception in December 1956, the center has grown not only in its offerings, but membership. The center began when founder Anne Charnow brought together eight senior citizens, along with Westbury Mayor Lansing Hunter, Westbury School District

Superintendent Dr. Cecil Rice, Eloise Hicks from the Westbury Recreation Commission and representatives from the Neighborhood House and the National Council of Jewish Women, to plan more programs for the senior population. The first meetings were held in the Westbury Neighborhood House, before moving to the Westbury Community Center in the late 1960s/early 1970s to accommodate the growing number of members.

Today, the center boasts close to 300 members who reflect the rich diversity of the surrounding area.

“I’m really proud of that aspect,” Droge said. “People come from outside the immediate area because they’ve heard about us. And people tell me how warm and welcoming we are. It reaffirms to me what we’re doing here and our mission.”

A nonprofit since 1970, the center relies on funding from the county, Town of North Hempstead, Village of Old Westbury, Westbury School District, New York state and Village of Westbury, which is their biggest sponsor. They also hold several fundraisers throughout the year, including a golf outing and bazaar.

Droge, who has been at the helm of the center since June 2007, said she believes the center has a bright future, not only because of the support it receives from the community, members and sponsors, but because of the crucial role it plays.

“It’s filling a very important need in the community,” Droge said. “We’re all aging and we all hope a wonderful place like this will be open to us as well. You want to be able to continue to socialize and be part of a community. It fills a lot of needs.”