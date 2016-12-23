Andrew Economopoulos, 89, passed away on Oct. 10, 2016. A devoted husband of approximately 40 years to Agatha (Abbatiello), brother to James Economopoulos and Irene Panagakos, and stepbrother of Peter Christie who are all now deceased.

Andy was born in Sheepshead Bay, NY. His family settled in Westbury where he met Agatha. Together they were proud parents of Michael, Andrew, Katherine (Sutherland), JoAnn (Armour), Patricia (Krukoff), Paula (Mc Govern), Gina and Steven. The family resided in Syosset. He began as a postal worker but moved on to opening his own businesses including a men’s clothing store, Andy’s Paddock, on Post Avenue in Westbury, and Economy Uniforms which relocated to Carle Place. He was a WWII Navy veteran, Westbury fire department volunteer, past president of the Syosset Lions Club, and Little League and CYO basketball coach. His last couple of years were spent in Gurnee, IL, with his daughter’s family, where he enjoyed time with five of his 11 great grandchildren. Andrew will be remembered as a gentle, kind, generous, and loving father that worked hard to put all his children through college.

Funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. on Dec. 28 at St. Brigid’s Catholic Church in Westbury. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery.